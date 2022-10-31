Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Price Target Cut to $139.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $165.00 to $139.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 42.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Amedisys to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Amedisys from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Amedisys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Amedisys from $154.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.69.

NASDAQ AMED opened at $97.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.24 and a 200-day moving average of $117.39. Amedisys has a 1-year low of $86.89 and a 1-year high of $188.88.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $557.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.30 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amedisys will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys in the first quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 862.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 88.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

