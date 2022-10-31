Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Ameren by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Ameren by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 136,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Ameren by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Ameren by 225.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 31,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 21,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AEE opened at $82.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $99.20.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 14.49%. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 60.51%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ameren from $99.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ameren from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameren currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.40.

In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $153,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,080.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $153,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,080.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $5,032,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 267,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,964,948.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

