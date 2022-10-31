American Tower (NYSE:AMT) PT Lowered to $219.00 at Raymond James

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $274.00 to $219.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.98% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower to $251.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.21.
American Tower Stock Up 3.0 %
Shares of AMT stock opened at $204.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of $95.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $227.05 and a 200 day moving average of $245.29. American Tower has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $294.40.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Tower
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About American Tower
American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.
