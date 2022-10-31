American Tower (NYSE:AMT) PT Lowered to $219.00 at Raymond James

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $274.00 to $219.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower to $251.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.21.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of AMT stock opened at $204.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of $95.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $227.05 and a 200 day moving average of $245.29. American Tower has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $294.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Tower

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.