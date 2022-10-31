American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.39-$4.49 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44. The company issued revenue guidance of -. American Water Works also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.72-$4.82 EPS.

American Water Works Stock Down 0.4 %

AWK traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $145.34. The stock had a trading volume of 955,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,522. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.77. The company has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.50. American Water Works has a twelve month low of $122.77 and a twelve month high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 36.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Water Works

Several research firms have weighed in on AWK. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of American Water Works to $172.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Water Works from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Water Works from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $154.14.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in American Water Works by 45.3% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter worth $206,000. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

