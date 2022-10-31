American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.13, RTT News reports. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

American Water Works Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE AWK traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $145.34. The stock had a trading volume of 955,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,522. The company has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.63. American Water Works has a 52 week low of $122.77 and a 52 week high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 36.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Water Works

AWK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after purchasing an additional 434,737 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter worth approximately $41,938,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 11.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,253,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,045,000 after buying an additional 238,931 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 350.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 187,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,062,000 after buying an additional 146,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,470,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $574,412,000 after buying an additional 87,934 shares during the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

