Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Short Interest Down 29.8% in October

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,540,000 shares, a drop of 29.8% from the September 30th total of 5,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

COLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Americold Realty Trust to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Americold Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,034,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,640. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -404.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $33.51.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $729.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.40 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,466.67%.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

