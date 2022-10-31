Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Price Target Increased to $350.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $310.00 to $350.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $336.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $320.44.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $312.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.43. Ameriprise Financial has a 52-week low of $219.99 and a 52-week high of $332.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $272.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.76.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 61.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.91 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 24.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 20.85%.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total value of $277,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,665. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ameriprise Financial

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 120.3% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

