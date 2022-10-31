Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ABCB. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Ameris Bancorp Price Performance
Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $51.79 on Monday. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $38.22 and a 52-week high of $56.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Ameris Bancorp Company Profile
Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ameris Bancorp (ABCB)
- Morgan Stanley Still Has Double Digit Upside
- Here’s Why Quest Diagnostics Stock Should Be in Your Portfolio
- Why is AbbVie Stock Falling, but Still Good Long-Term?
- Krispy Kreme Deal with McDonalds Could Be a Gamechanger
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.