Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ABCB. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Ameris Bancorp Price Performance

Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $51.79 on Monday. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $38.22 and a 52-week high of $56.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 89.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 0.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 5.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 34.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

