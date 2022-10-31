Amia Capital LLP Sells 140,000 Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Amia Capital LLP trimmed its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,050,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 140,000 shares during the quarter. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras makes up 7.8% of Amia Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Amia Capital LLP’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $12,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBR. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 33.3% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 9.1% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 224,661 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,819 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. 11.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PBR traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.13. 2,095,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,603,598. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.51. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a one year low of $9.48 and a one year high of $16.32. The company has a market cap of $85.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.39 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 32.41%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $1.2949 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 44.8%. This is an increase from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.16. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.31%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PBR. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $13.00 to $14.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Itaú Unibanco cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.74.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

