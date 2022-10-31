Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.60-$0.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80 billion-$1.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.87 billion.

Shares of Amkor Technology stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.79. 804,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,863. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.66. Amkor Technology has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $26.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.97.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Amkor Technology will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.09%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $1,320,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,392,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $1,320,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,392,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $114,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,323.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,000 shares of company stock worth $1,549,440. 56.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 57.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 169.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 19.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the first quarter worth about $230,000. 38.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

