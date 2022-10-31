Amp (AMP) Price Up 1% Over Last 7 Days

Amp (AMP) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. Over the last week, Amp has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. One Amp token can now be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Amp has a total market capitalization of $176.62 million and approximately $7.05 million worth of Amp was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003129 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000291 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000361 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000286 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,418.43 or 0.31336321 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000392 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012240 BTC.
Amp Profile
Amp’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Amp’s total supply is 99,213,408,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,271,610,691 tokens. The Reddit community for Amp is https://reddit.com/r/amptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Amp is medium.com/amptoken. Amp’s official Twitter account is @amptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Amp is amptoken.org.
Buying and Selling Amp
