Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lowered its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,851,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 76,925 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for approximately 0.9% of abrdn plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.36% of Analog Devices worth $273,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 11,855 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 30.7% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

Analog Devices Stock Up 3.0 %

Analog Devices stock opened at $144.88 on Monday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.44. The company has a market cap of $74.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.98%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,373,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,373,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,200 shares of company stock worth $5,702,820 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

