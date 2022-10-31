Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM):

10/20/2022 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $154.00.

10/18/2022 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. was given a new $124.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/17/2022 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $149.00 to $158.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/17/2022 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. was given a new $130.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

10/12/2022 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. was given a new $124.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/10/2022 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. was given a new $145.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

10/5/2022 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $127.00 to $126.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/4/2022 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $133.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/3/2022 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. was given a new $130.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

9/26/2022 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. was given a new $145.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

9/12/2022 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $174.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/12/2022 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. was given a new $117.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

9/6/2022 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. was given a new $130.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $126.96. 238,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,309,051. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.09. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $172.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.73.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.5% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.