Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Xerox (XRX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Xerox (NYSE: XRX) in the last few weeks:

10/26/2022 – Xerox had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $15.00 to $10.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/18/2022 – Xerox had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $14.00 to $13.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

10/17/2022 – Xerox had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $11.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Xerox is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Xerox Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of XRX stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.61. 51,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,243,177. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.46. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $24.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.21). Xerox had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a positive return on equity of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Xerox Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Xerox by 17.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,676 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Xerox by 4,078.9% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Xerox by 3,009.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 6,019 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Xerox during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

