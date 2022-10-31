Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for NiSource (NI)

NiSource (NYSE: NI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 10/27/2022 – NiSource had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to $27.00.
- 10/24/2022 – NiSource had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $32.00 to $27.00.
- 10/19/2022 – NiSource had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $31.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/12/2022 – NiSource is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NI stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.63. 245,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,611,371. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.78 and a twelve month high of $32.58.
NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. NiSource had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NiSource by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,613,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,673,113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153,843 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in NiSource by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,107,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $769,903,000 after buying an additional 1,914,399 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,779,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,404,000 after buying an additional 695,846 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 16,086.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,135,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,592,000 after acquiring an additional 6,098,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 17.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,010,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,136,000 after acquiring an additional 881,141 shares during the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.
