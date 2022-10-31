Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for NiSource (NI)

NiSource (NYSE: NI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/27/2022 – NiSource had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to $27.00.

10/24/2022 – NiSource had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $32.00 to $27.00.

10/19/2022 – NiSource had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $31.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – NiSource is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NiSource Stock Down 1.0 %

NI stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.63. 245,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,611,371. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.78 and a twelve month high of $32.58.

Get NiSource Inc alerts:

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. NiSource had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NiSource

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NiSource by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,613,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,673,113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153,843 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in NiSource by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,107,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $769,903,000 after buying an additional 1,914,399 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,779,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,404,000 after buying an additional 695,846 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 16,086.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,135,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,592,000 after acquiring an additional 6,098,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 17.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,010,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,136,000 after acquiring an additional 881,141 shares during the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.