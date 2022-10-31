Analysts Set Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) PT at $37.00

Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.28.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Affirm from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Affirm from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Affirm to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter worth about $429,000. ACT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter worth about $324,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Affirm by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 17,594 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.
Affirm Stock Down 1.5 %
Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $364.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.86 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 52.43% and a negative return on equity of 20.25%. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Affirm will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Affirm Company Profile
Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.
Featured Stories
