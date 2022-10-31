Analysts Set Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) PT at $37.00

Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.28.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Affirm from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Affirm from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Affirm to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday.

Get Affirm alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter worth about $429,000. ACT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter worth about $324,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Affirm by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 17,594 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $20.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 3.27. Affirm has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $176.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 11.87 and a quick ratio of 11.87.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $364.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.86 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 52.43% and a negative return on equity of 20.25%. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Affirm will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.