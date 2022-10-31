Analysts Set Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) Price Target at $14.33

Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.33.

NETI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Eneti from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Eneti in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Eneti by 31.6% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eneti in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Eneti in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Eneti during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Eneti during the first quarter worth about $76,000.

Eneti Price Performance

NETI opened at $7.93 on Monday. Eneti has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $15.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.95.

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $61.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.40 million. Eneti had a negative return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 20.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eneti will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Eneti Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Eneti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.76%.

About Eneti

Eneti Inc engages in the offshore wind and marine-based renewable energy businesses. It owns and operates five wind turbine installation vessels. The company was formerly known as Scorpio Bulkers Inc and changed its name to Eneti Inc in February 2021. Eneti Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Monaco.

