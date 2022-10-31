Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Lincoln Electric (LECO)

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ: LECO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/28/2022 – Lincoln Electric had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $140.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2022 – Lincoln Electric had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $150.00 to $152.00.

10/20/2022 – Lincoln Electric was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/13/2022 – Lincoln Electric had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $136.00 to $135.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Lincoln Electric is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – Lincoln Electric had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $137.00 to $136.00.

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

Lincoln Electric stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $142.06. The company had a trading volume of 16,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,108. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.17 and a 1 year high of $148.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.78.

Get Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc alerts:

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The company had revenue of $969.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LECO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,200,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $716,620,000 after acquiring an additional 38,059 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,898,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,177,000 after acquiring an additional 39,334 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 25.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,817,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,251,000 after acquiring an additional 366,053 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 1.4% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 765,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,212,000 after acquiring an additional 10,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 1.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 715,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,240,000 after acquiring an additional 8,790 shares during the last quarter. 74.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.