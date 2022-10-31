Analyzing Sonic Foundry (OTCMKTS:SOFO) and Global Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTLL)

Sonic Foundry (OTCMKTS:SOFO – Get Rating) and Global Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTLL – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sonic Foundry and Global Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonic Foundry $35.17 million 0.31 $3.08 million ($0.51) -1.98 Global Technologies $120,000.00 34.74 -$1.28 million N/A N/A

Sonic Foundry has higher revenue and earnings than Global Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonic Foundry 0 0 1 0 3.00 Global Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sonic Foundry and Global Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sonic Foundry presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 395.05%. Given Sonic Foundry’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sonic Foundry is more favorable than Global Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Sonic Foundry and Global Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonic Foundry -16.31% -92.73% -22.37% Global Technologies -1,026.46% N/A -123.48%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.0% of Sonic Foundry shares are held by institutional investors. 45.1% of Sonic Foundry shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.7% of Global Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Sonic Foundry has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Technologies has a beta of -0.21, suggesting that its share price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sonic Foundry beats Global Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sonic Foundry

Sonic Foundry, Inc. provides video enterprise solutions and services for the digital-first, distance learning, and corporate communication markets in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Mediasite Video platform that automates to capture, management, delivery, and search of live and on-demand streaming video; and Mediasite Cloud, a Software as a Service solution to host and manage customers' content. It also provides Mediasite Video Capture solutions, including Mediasite Recorder and Recorder Pro that are built-in room appliances used in schedule-based capture and advanced audio/video integration; Mediasite Mobile Recorders, a portable recording devices used to capture and stream broadcast-quality video; Mediasite Mosaic that allows instructors, employees, and students to create videos, screencasts, and slideshows from their computers or mobile devices; and Mediasite Catch, a video capture software solution for classrooms. In addition, the company offers Mediasite Video Management and Delivery solutions to manage, search, analyze, publish, and stream video content. It markets its products to educational institutions, corporations, and government entities through reseller networks, direct sales, and partnerships with system integrators. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

About Global Technologies

Global Technologies, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the online sale of CBD and hemp related products in the United States. The company operates a portal that provides access to live shopping, e-commerce, and product placement in brick and mortar retail outlets. It also offers sales and distribution, and third-party logistics services, as well as consulting services. Global Technologies, Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Saint Petersburg, Florida.

