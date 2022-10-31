Andrew Africk Buys 21,948 Shares of CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Stock

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) major shareholder Andrew Africk acquired 21,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $127,517.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 721,786 shares in the company, valued at $4,193,576.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Andrew Africk also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CVD Equipment alerts:

On Friday, September 23rd, Andrew Africk bought 14,000 shares of CVD Equipment stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $64,400.00.

CVD Equipment Stock Performance

CVD Equipment stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,419. CVD Equipment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $6.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.39 million, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVD Equipment ( NASDAQ:CVV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.81 million during the quarter. CVD Equipment had a net margin of 15.09% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVD Equipment in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CVD Equipment stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned about 0.20% of CVD Equipment as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVD Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVD Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.