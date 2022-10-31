Ankr Achieves Market Capitalization of $282.44 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 31st. Over the last week, Ankr has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. Ankr has a total market cap of $282.44 million and approximately $28.10 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr token can now be purchased for $0.0292 or 0.00000143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,407.72 or 0.99998804 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00007381 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004216 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005835 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00017445 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00052921 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00044673 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00022544 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004862 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr Profile

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. It launched on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02909431 USD and is down -1.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 136 active market(s) with $32,896,940.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

