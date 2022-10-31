Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $7.00. The stock had previously closed at $7.90, but opened at $7.65. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Anywhere Real Estate shares last traded at $7.58, with a volume of 5,114 shares.

Separately, Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anywhere Real Estate in a research note on Monday, September 19th.

In related news, EVP Nashira W. Layade sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $44,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,321 shares in the company, valued at $497,410.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Anywhere Real Estate Stock Down 4.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $864.68 million, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.82.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.19). Anywhere Real Estate had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Anywhere Real Estate

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

