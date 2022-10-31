APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,750,000 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the September 30th total of 4,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 880,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

APi Group stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,651,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,428. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.52. APi Group has a 52-week low of $13.09 and a 52-week high of $26.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.90, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.48.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. APi Group had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that APi Group will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other APi Group news, Director Anthony E. Malkin acquired 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.10 per share, with a total value of $324,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,679.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Anthony E. Malkin purchased 8,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $131,303.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,169.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Anthony E. Malkin purchased 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.10 per share, for a total transaction of $324,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,679.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 31,792 shares of company stock valued at $482,592 in the last quarter. 13.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of APi Group by 229.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 35,260 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in APi Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,232,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in APi Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 260,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after acquiring an additional 24,644 shares in the last quarter. Highside Global Management LLC raised its position in APi Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. Highside Global Management LLC now owns 863,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,167,000 after acquiring an additional 51,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in APi Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,613,000. 73.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on APi Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on APi Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded APi Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised APi Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

