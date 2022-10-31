Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 716,800 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the September 30th total of 629,500 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Apogee Enterprises Trading Down 0.3 %

Apogee Enterprises stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.90. 5,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,814. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.63. Apogee Enterprises has a twelve month low of $35.96 and a twelve month high of $50.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.04.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $372.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Apogee Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.92%.

In related news, Director Herbert K. Parker sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $523,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,457.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 2.1% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 231,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,981,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $901,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the first quarter worth $277,000. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apogee Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

