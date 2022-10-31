Applied Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD) CEO Acquires $44,800.00 in Stock

Applied Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) CEO Wes Cummins acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $44,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 990,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,136.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Wes Cummins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 28th, Wes Cummins bought 20,000 shares of Applied Blockchain stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $44,400.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Wes Cummins purchased 20,000 shares of Applied Blockchain stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $44,600.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Wes Cummins acquired 20,000 shares of Applied Blockchain stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.04 per share, with a total value of $40,800.00.

On Tuesday, August 30th, Wes Cummins bought 50,000 shares of Applied Blockchain stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.08 per share, for a total transaction of $104,000.00.

Applied Blockchain Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS APLD traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.32. Applied Blockchain, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Blockchain

Applied Blockchain ( OTCMKTS:APLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Blockchain, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Applied Blockchain during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Blockchain during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KCL Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Applied Blockchain during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Blockchain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Blockchain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 42.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Applied Blockchain from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Applied Blockchain Company Profile

Applied Blockchain, Inc designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the performance computing industry. The company was formerly known as Applied Science Products, Inc and changed its name to Applied Blockchain, Inc in April 2021.

