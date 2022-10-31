Aptose Biosciences (APS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:APTO) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 1st. Analysts expect Aptose Biosciences to post earnings of C($0.16) per share for the quarter.
Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:APTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C$0.03.
Aptose Biosciences Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of TSE APS opened at C$0.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$61.84 million and a PE ratio of -0.77. Aptose Biosciences has a 12 month low of C$0.63 and a 12 month high of C$3.53.
About Aptose Biosciences
Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.
