Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 768,600 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the September 30th total of 710,600 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 129,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
APYX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Apyx Medical from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Apyx Medical from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Charles D. Goodwin II acquired 11,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $70,030.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apyx Medical
Apyx Medical Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:APYX traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,737. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.91. Apyx Medical has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $17.50.
Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 34.21% and a negative return on equity of 34.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apyx Medical will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Apyx Medical
Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). It offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium to cut, coagulate and ablate soft tissue during open and laparoscopic surgical procedures.
See Also
