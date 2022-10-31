Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 1st. Analysts expect Aquestive Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Aquestive Therapeutics has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, analysts expect Aquestive Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

Aquestive Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ AQST opened at $0.86 on Monday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.12. The stock has a market cap of $45.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 3.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 326.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,108,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 848,584 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 893.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 106,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 95,693 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 3,475.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,226,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 1,192,100 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 18,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 101,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 9,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AQST shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Aquestive Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.70.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.