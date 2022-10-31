Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Aquestive Therapeutics has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, analysts expect Aquestive Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ AQST opened at $0.86 on Monday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 3.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average is $1.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,282,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 40,317 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 376,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 28,151 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 3,475.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,226,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 326.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,108,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 848,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 16.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 166,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 23,987 shares in the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AQST shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Aquestive Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.70.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

