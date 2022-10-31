ArcBest (ARCB) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 1st. Analysts expect ArcBest to post earnings of $3.82 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $4.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 33.83% and a net margin of 6.11%. ArcBest’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect ArcBest to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $77.36 on Monday. ArcBest has a fifty-two week low of $65.15 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARCB. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on ArcBest from $105.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ArcBest in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on ArcBest from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stephens raised their price objective on ArcBest from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on ArcBest from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ArcBest currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.22.

In related news, CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $2,219,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,887,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCB. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ArcBest in the first quarter worth $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in ArcBest in the second quarter worth $58,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in ArcBest in the second quarter worth $215,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 48.0% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

