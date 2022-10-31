Arch Capital Group (ACGL) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ: ACGL):

10/28/2022 – Arch Capital Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $55.00 to $57.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Arch Capital Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $58.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Arch Capital Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $57.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/27/2022 – Arch Capital Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/14/2022 – Arch Capital Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $53.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Arch Capital Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/7/2022 – Arch Capital Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $57.00 to $56.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/30/2022 – Arch Capital Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/21/2022 – Arch Capital Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:ACGL traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.39. 283,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,861,555. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.01. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $40.24 and a one year high of $56.99. The company has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Arch Capital Group Ltd alerts:

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 13.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

Institutional Trading of Arch Capital Group

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total transaction of $792,244.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 193,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,067,712.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total value of $792,244.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 193,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,067,712.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 7,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $356,541.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,662,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,120 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the first quarter worth $57,725,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,658,551,000 after buying an additional 846,179 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 111.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,545,000 after buying an additional 779,587 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 24.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,747,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $181,434,000 after buying an additional 726,267 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 65.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,720,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,284,000 after purchasing an additional 678,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.