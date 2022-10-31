Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) Short Interest Up 9.6% in October

Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the September 30th total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 195,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Arco Platform from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Arco Platform from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Arco Platform from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Arco Platform from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

Get Arco Platform alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arco Platform

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Arco Platform by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,711,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,207,000 after acquiring an additional 386,098 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Arco Platform by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 1,565,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,030,000 after acquiring an additional 204,216 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Arco Platform by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,521,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,113,000 after acquiring an additional 169,447 shares during the period. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in Arco Platform by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. now owns 961,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,361,000 after acquiring an additional 266,122 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Arco Platform by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 626,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,357,000 after acquiring an additional 20,870 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arco Platform Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARCE traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.45. 15,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,391. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.45 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. Arco Platform has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $23.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.34 and its 200-day moving average is $14.79.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $84.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.68 million. Arco Platform had a negative return on equity of 3.94% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Arco Platform will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arco Platform Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arco Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arco Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.