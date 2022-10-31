Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,850,000 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the September 30th total of 5,990,000 shares. Approximately 16.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 753,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARQT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcutis Biotherapeutics

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $148,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,320,358.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $311,560. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Up 1.0 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARQT traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.68. 17,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,362. The company has a quick ratio of 10.75, a current ratio of 10.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.59 and a 12-month high of $27.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.19.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.07. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -5.6 EPS for the current year.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

