Ardor (ARDR) Hits Market Capitalization of $96.32 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $96.32 million and approximately $2.68 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0964 or 0.00000473 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00093928 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00070126 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000558 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001774 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015188 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00025856 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000295 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001369 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00007171 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000188 BTC.
Ardor Coin Profile
ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org.
Buying and Selling Ardor
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.