Ares Commercial Real Estate (ACRE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Ares Commercial Real Estate to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Ares Commercial Real Estate Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ACRE opened at $12.31 on Monday. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a twelve month low of $9.99 and a twelve month high of $16.48. The company has a market cap of $670.13 million, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have commented on ACRE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.80.
Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile
Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. The company provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. It originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.
