Ares Commercial Real Estate (ACRE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Ares Commercial Real Estate to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE ACRE opened at $12.31 on Monday. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a twelve month low of $9.99 and a twelve month high of $16.48. The company has a market cap of $670.13 million, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

A number of research firms have commented on ACRE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACRE. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. The company provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. It originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

