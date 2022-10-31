Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Shares Gap Up to $12.31

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.31, but opened at $12.90. Ares Commercial Real Estate shares last traded at $12.29, with a volume of 2,360 shares trading hands.

ACRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Commercial Real Estate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.23. The firm has a market cap of $679.39 million, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the second quarter valued at $120,000. 46.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. The company provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. It originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

