Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 29.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Arista Networks updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

Arista Networks Price Performance

ANET stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $120.86. 3,233,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,046,011. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.29. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $148.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.80.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut Arista Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Arista Networks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.07, for a total value of $49,228.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,002.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.07, for a total value of $49,228.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,002.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $2,513,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $407,673.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 254,853 shares of company stock worth $31,548,919 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 9.1% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $540,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 5.4% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $370,000. 63.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arista Networks

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.