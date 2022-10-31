Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Posts Earnings Results

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.34, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Arista Networks updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

Arista Networks Stock Down 0.5 %

Arista Networks stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $120.86. 3,233,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,046,011. The company has a market cap of $36.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.29. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $148.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.55 and a 200-day moving average of $110.80.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANET. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Arista Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.20.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.94, for a total value of $251,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,957,499.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.94, for a total value of $251,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,957,499.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $2,186,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $354,569.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 254,853 shares of company stock worth $31,548,919 in the last ninety days. 19.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 8,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. 63.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

