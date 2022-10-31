Ark (ARK) Reaches Market Cap of $54.42 Million

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. One Ark coin can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00001875 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ark has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a total market cap of $54.42 million and $13.25 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00011989 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00019260 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00007009 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005514 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004809 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004492 BTC.

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 142,192,522 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

