Arweave (AR) Price Tops $10.20 on Exchanges

Arweave (AR) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 31st. One Arweave coin can now be bought for about $10.20 or 0.00049959 BTC on popular exchanges. Arweave has a market cap of $340.48 million and approximately $28.85 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Arweave has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,407.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $114.27 or 0.00559911 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.34 or 0.00231964 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org.

Buying and Selling Arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time.As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

