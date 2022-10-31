Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.48) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by $0.57. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 48.92% and a negative net margin of 2,099.51%. The business had revenue of $6.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 million. On average, analysts expect Ascendis Pharma A/S to post $-9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-10 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Ascendis Pharma A/S Price Performance
ASND opened at $110.00 on Monday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $61.58 and a 12 month high of $167.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 8.78 and a current ratio of 9.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.45.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,665,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $547,552,000 after purchasing an additional 594,855 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3,024.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,754,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,302 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,017,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,365,000 after purchasing an additional 14,047 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 25.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,070,000 after purchasing an additional 80,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 20.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 289,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,958,000 after purchasing an additional 49,298 shares in the last quarter.
Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.
