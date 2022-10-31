Ascension Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,000. Alphabet comprises about 1.5% of Ascension Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,192,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $59,191,787,000 after buying an additional 157,098 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 492,443.2% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475,628 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,143,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,780,439,000 after acquiring an additional 62,329 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,392,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,889,267,000 after acquiring an additional 23,452 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 13.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,238,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,459,221,000 after acquiring an additional 143,300 shares during the period. 1.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $2.11 on Monday, reaching $94.47. The company had a trading volume of 616,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,962,289. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.71. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.90 and a 1 year high of $152.10.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.88.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,056 shares of company stock worth $18,002,360 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

