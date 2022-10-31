Ascension Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 8,634 Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 8,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 408.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XYL. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Xylem in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on Xylem from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen raised Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Xylem from $105.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Xylem Trading Down 0.1 %

In other Xylem news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $501,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,385.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $501,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,385.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $57,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,997.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XYL traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $102.39. 6,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,285. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.51. The company has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.06. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.08 and a twelve month high of $134.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.11. Xylem had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

