Ascension Asset Management LLC Invests $1.17 Million in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 31,303 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Intel by 2,835.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.43 on Monday, reaching $28.64. 846,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,218,016. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.36. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.73.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. KGI Securities raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

