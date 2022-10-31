Ascension Asset Management LLC Invests $307,000 in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Southern by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,701,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,546,512,000 after buying an additional 10,192,044 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,644,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,524 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Southern by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,229,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,178,000 after buying an additional 1,449,639 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Southern by 13,012.4% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 1,092,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Southern by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,645,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,645,242,000 after purchasing an additional 881,636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Southern Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE SO traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.81. 48,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,021,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.71 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The company has a market cap of $69.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.23.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,438,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.