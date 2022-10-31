Ascension Asset Management LLC Invests $492,000 in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,055 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 327.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 354.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 209 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ANSS shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on ANSYS from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $295.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $268.58.

ANSS stock traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $218.74. 1,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,916. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $233.48 and its 200-day moving average is $250.61. The company has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.40, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.23 and a 12 month high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $475.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.70 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 22.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total value of $101,845.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,206,953.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

