Ascension Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,000. Automatic Data Processing makes up about 1.8% of Ascension Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4,750.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $240.28. The company had a trading volume of 13,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,651. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $192.26 and a one year high of $261.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $99.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 57.54%.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,515,189.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,258,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $13,932,520.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 107,034 shares of company stock valued at $25,514,241. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Barclays increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.73.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

