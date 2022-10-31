Ascension Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Cummins in the first quarter worth $41,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Cummins by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter worth about $419,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $701,217.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $701,217.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 12,535 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.17, for a total value of $2,985,460.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,902.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,536 shares of company stock worth $6,143,235 in the last 90 days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $243.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,118. The company has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $247.48.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.40. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMI. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $238.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cummins in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen dropped their target price on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.13.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

