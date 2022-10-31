Ascension Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,815 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,000. Honeywell International comprises about 1.4% of Ascension Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 16.7% during the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,367,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $266,051,000 after buying an additional 32,644 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 259.9% during the second quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.33.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of HON traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $204.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,161,010. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $228.26. The stock has a market cap of $137.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $181.42 and its 200 day moving average is $185.78.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.19%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

