Ascension Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,773,000. Norfolk Southern comprises about 2.0% of Ascension Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $306.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 0.3 %

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:NSC traded up $0.70 on Monday, reaching $229.84. The stock had a trading volume of 16,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,704. The company has a market cap of $53.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $229.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.05. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $203.65 and a 12-month high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.47%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

